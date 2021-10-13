The 16 most viewed video game trailers in history on YouTube

Sometimes it is difficult to measure popularity of videogames due to the opacity of the industry in which we operate, not accustomed to offering sales and audience figures with transparency when it is not time to show off, that is why the public’s reaction to the promotional material released by companies can serve as a guide to understand a little more the interests of the audience, although it is not an infallible indicator.

That is why we wanted to go to Youtube to check what are the Most viewed video game trilers of the platform. We have selected the ones with the most reproductions within each title, establishing a ranking that you can see below in order from smallest to largest.

16. Super Mario Odyssey

Super mario odyssey for Nintendo Switch, it was presented in 2017 with a trailer that showed a large part of the worlds that we could later visit in this praised three-dimensional adventure of the most famous character in the video game. Both the most ardent fans of this franchise and those people who have a special affection for Mario welcomed this first video that today has more than 47 million views.

15. Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Unity It was one of the most anticipated titles in the series because it was presented as the first developed exclusively for PS4 and Xbox One, which for 2014 means a graphic leap from the previous generation. This Ubisoft title may later disappoint fans, but at the time the world premiere trailer was one of the most watched and only in Europe already exceeds 50 million views.

14. Fortnite

Needless to say Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the moment, especially since Epic Games knew how to redirect the worldwide success of its battle royale giving a narrative direction to each of its seasons, which has already become an event in the community of video game lovers. His most viewed trailer, with more than 62 million views, is the one that presents Chapter 2 of Season 2, although previous promotional videos are not far behind in the number of visits.

13. Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 It is one of the most popular games of all time, no doubt, and despite having been launched almost 14 years ago, its proposal is still valid. To corroborate his success among the gaming community, all you have to do is go to his most watched trailer, the video in which he was presented to Medic in 2011, to verify that indeed his more than 62 million views they confirm the affection that is had to the game of Valve.

12. Battlefield 1

The more than 67 million views of the presentation trailer of Battlefield 1 They give a good example of what this installment was expected to be in 2016, when the war game was first seen. This title was considered a kind of reboot in the saga after a secondary installment, Battlefield: Hardline, which did not finish curdling, and had as a mission to maintain the Battlefield 4, published three years earlier.

11. EVE Online

EVE Online, the vast space exploration simulator, has given us many joys and anecdotes throughout all the years it has been with us. In 2012 a video of its gameplay was published as an introduction for people who did not know the game and would like to explore it, a trailer known for its constant appearance in YouTube ads and that, thanks to that or not, already exceeds the 67 million views.

10. Marvel’s Spider-Man

During E3 2017, specifically at the Sony press conference, one of the most attractive games of that event was presented: Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. This development by Insomniac Games attracted everyone’s attention thanks to its dynamic movement system, its agile combat and its spectacular scenes. Today this iconic trailer already exceeds 69 million views.

9. Grand Theft Auto V

The saga Grand Theft Auto is one of the most loved and expected by the gaming community, not in vain the trailer of Grand theft auto v It is also one of the most watched in the history of video games. After some time fueling the hype, Rockstar Games finally showed the first trailer of this installment in 2011, leaving us all wanting to get to explore Los Santos by land, sea and air. Visits exceed 75 million today.









8. Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has become a massive hit, being even the most downloaded mobile game of 2020. This battle royale free does not stop growing and its community remains active with each new update. So much so that his most watched video, a cinematic of the character Kelly ‘La Veloz’, already surpasses the 95 million views only in Latin America, a sample of how wide its audience is.

7. Shadow Fighter 2

Perhaps those people less accustomed to playing on mobile phones do not know very well what this is about. Shadow fighter 2, but it is enough to see its presentation trailer to recognize that it is one of the most popular games on iOS and Android: to date, the video with which this second installment of the Nekki fighting franchise was shown for the first time adds more from 115 million views, beating out some of the most popular titles from the best-known video game companies.

6. Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans It is one of the most popular mobile titles in the world. SuperCell’s strategy game has made a name for itself in the community gamer without needing to be available on more platforms than mobile devices. He has been perfecting an addictive formula since 2012, but it was in 2015 that his most watched trailer to date was published, that cut-scene in which the Hog Rider, one of the most famous characters in the game, was introduced for the first time. This video exceeds 117 million views.

5. Angry Birds

angry Birds pioneered the success of the mobile gaming market and was installed on virtually every device of the past decade. To this day the franchise has taken many and different paths, but in 2010 it continued to refine its original formula with new additions, of which the Mighty Eagle, presented that year, helped Rovio to get his most popular trailer to date. today with more than 133 million views.

4. Minecraft

10 years ago a game appeared on the net that attracted the attention of locals and strangers: it was called Minecraft and proposed a cubic universe of survival, construction, action and freedom. The trailer with which Mojang officially showed this project for the first time is one of the most famous in the history of the video game. 154 million views.

3. League of Legends

Although he is in third position, League of Legends It is probably the video game that has the most number of reproductions in its official videos. The presentation trailers of its annual international competitions stand out, such as the 2018 one, which already has more than 272 million views, but these cinematics rival the music videos that Riot Games publishes in collaboration with artists of the moment focusing on the most popular characters of the MOBA.

2. My Talking Tom 2

Probably no one expected to find this game on a list of these features, but the truth is that the official trailer of presentation of My Talking Tom 2, a mobile exclusive title, is the second most watched in history with more than 274 million views. Perhaps it may seem that it is not as famous a game as for those numbers, but we have to bear in mind that this trailer is reproduced in digital stores where it is available, such as Android, a platform in which the game enjoys a impressive number of downloads.

1. Subway Surfer

Subway Surfer currently holds the record for the most viewed video game trailer on YouTube with more than 361 million views in the official video with which the game was presented in 2012. None of the many updates that have been published since then manages to reach that figure, and probably, as in the previous case, that it is reproduced on Google Play has much to do with this high number. Be that as it may, the number of views of this trailer demonstrates the undisputed success of this iconic endless runner.