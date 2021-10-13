That? Players had sex in Fortnite thanks to a bug

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Without a doubt, bugs in video games can be very annoying and, in the worst cases, totally ruin the gaming experience. However, some of these errors also lead to extremely curious and hilarious moments, as happened recently in Fortnite.

As part of Ariana Grande’s long-awaited tour in Fortnite This coming weekend, Epic Games launched the special Bear Hug emote on the digital store and players could purchase it for 200 V-Bucks. However, the community quickly noticed that something was wrong with the emote.

Fortnite became an erotic game thanks to this fun bug

As its name suggests, Bear Hug is an emote that allows 2 people to hug. When it worked properly, it was a sweet sign of friendship and served very well to express affection towards other players.

However, a small but curious bug allowed players to crouch when performing the gesture, resulting in an image with strong sexual implications.

Well they say that an image is worth a thousand words, so it is best that you see the error of the gesture with your own eyes. Of course, the images contain NSFW content, so we recommend discretion.

HELLO????

WHY DID SHE GO IN TO HUG LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/BGYdTjGIud – That Jackalope Liv (@DatOneJackalope) August 6, 2021

Of course, a bug of a sexual nature has no place in Fortnite let alone a few hours before the special Ariana Grande tour begins. For the same reason, Epic Games quickly entered the scene and disabled the gesture, so it can no longer be used or purchased.









The company assured that players who acquired the emote will receive compensation the following week. Of course, he did not reveal the reasons why he temporarily removed the emote from the game or an estimated date when he will be back.

The Bear Hug emote will remain disabled while we fix an issue with the emote. Players who have already purchased the emote will be able to make a tokenless refund sometime next week. – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 6, 2021

We remind you that the Ariana Grande Tour will start today and end on Sunday, August 8. In this link you can see the dates of the concerts, while here you will find the easiest way to get the special skin of the American singer.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious mistake? Let us read you in the comments.

