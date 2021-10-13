Sylvester Stallone to premiere a new version of Rocky IV: watch the trailer

Titled Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, the film will hit theaters on November 11 and will then be available on demand. Check out the progress here.

In 1985 Sylvester Stallone directed Rocky IV and crowned this film as one of the best in the boxing saga. Now, the actor has made a new version of this classic that will premiere under the name of Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut. The premiere will be in theaters on November 11, but it will only last that day, so it will be an event more than unmissable for fans. The next day it will be available on demand.

For this new version, the actor and director has decided to remove some scenes from the original that he was no longer comfortable with – such as Paulie’s robot that generated so much controversy at the time – and also added new material. The truth is that more than 25 years have passed since the premiere and this causes many aspects to be reviewed, since they have not aged in the best way.









In total there will be 40 extra minutes of footage in relation to the original and we will be able to see a new version of one of the most iconic moments of the film which is the confrontation between Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago and which has been crowned as one of the best fights from the big screen. A few days ago the shocking trailer was released announcing the arrival of never-before-seen material, in addition to reviving the spirit of one of the most beloved sagas in Hollywood.

Rocky IV was considered the last great film in the Rocky saga, as the arrival of the fifth disappointed critics. For his part, Stallone has already shared the imposing poster of the new version of the film from his Instagram account and fans have gone crazy with the possibility of being reunited with their favorite characters and a reversal of the film that was also one of the highest grossing of this franchise.

Check out the trailer below: