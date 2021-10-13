Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeGamingSomeone has checked the probability of getting something good in the Fortnite...
Gaming

Someone has checked the probability of getting something good in the Fortnite chests

By Vimal Kumar
0
36




I had never stopped to check how randomness worked in chests from Fortnite. While it is true that you are always looking for a legendary weapon or that object that allows you to complete a challenge, I have never had the feeling of being in front of an unbalanced system.

As expected and now collects Hypex, one of the eminences among the community of leaks of Fortnite, the weapon to item ratio it has a tight probability, with assault rifles being the most common item you can find.

What it's like to play Fortnite on PS5

Below you have the probability list and the infographic created by the dataminer, which acknowledges having reached that data by collecting information from its games and game files.




  • Assault rifle: 43% (legendary 1%)
  • Shotgun: 22% (legendary 1.12%)
  • Submachine gun: 14% (legendary 0.4%)
  • Gun: 11% (legendary 4.4%)
  • Sniper rifle: 10% (legendary 0.69%)
  • Bandages: 17.6%
  • Small shield: 17.6%
  • Big shield: 17.6%
  • First aid kit: 16%
  • Grenades: 14.4%
  • Shield Pack: 8.8%
  • Impulse grenade: 4%
  • Harpoon: 4%

The percentage belongs to the normal games of Fortnite, so the ratios of special or competitive modes of the game could be different from what is shown here.

He also points out that, as they are not official data, some numbers could be slightly wrong, but the truth is that the figures are quite consistent with what you usually find in any normal game. We leave you with the full infographic.

Fortnite Chest

Fortnite guides


Previous articleRihanna could become the new Whitney Houston
Next articleHalloween comes to Fortnite with the new update
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv