Friday, October 15, 2021
Skin J Balvin in Fortnite; how to get it for free in the J Balvin Cup: date, time and how to participate

By Vimal Kumar
Epic games has announced the J Balvin Cup. It’s about a tournament from Fortnite Battle Royale in which we can get free the skin J Balvin before it hits the store if we’re among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to get the J Balvin skin for free in Fortnite

Official art of the J Balvin Cup in Fortnite

For get free the skin J Balvin from Fortnite Battle Royale, we have to participate in the J Balvin Cup, which will start on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The best teams from each region will win the J Balvin suit before it hits the store. To check the schedule, go to the “J Balvin Cup” tab under “Competition” in the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. At the time we published this news, there is still no in-game information; We will update it as soon as we know more.

  • Europe: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
  • United States – East Coast: from 00:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
  • United States – West Coast: from 03:00 CEST to 06:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
  • Brazil: from 11:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to 02:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
  • Asia: from 10:00 a.m. CEST to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
  • middle East: from 5:00 p.m. CEST to 8:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
  • Oceania: from 10:00 a.m. CEST to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

In the J Balvin Cup the game mode will be played Duos. We will have up to three hours to play up to ten games. The best Duos from each region will be able to get both the J Balvin skin, the Real backpacking accessory and the Real collection tool for free. before they reach the item shop.

Anyway, if you can’t qualify to get the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that J Balvin and his objects will arrive at the store on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, at a price in paVos (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) yet to be determined.




Fortnite: J Balvin Cup scoring system

Official art of the J Balvin skin in Fortnite, and its different styles

This is the classification system that will be used in the Fortnite J Balvin Cup:

  • Masterful victory: 42 points
  • 2nd: 36 points
  • 3rd: 32 points
  • 4th: 30 points
  • 5th: 29 points
  • 6th: 28 points
  • 7th: 27 points
  • 8th: 26 points
  • 9th: 25 points
  • 10th: 24 points
  • 11th: 23 points
  • 12th: 22 points
  • 13th: 21 points
  • 14th: 20 points
  • 15th: 19 points
  • 16th: 18 points
  • 17th: 17 points
  • 18th: 16 points
  • 19th: 15 points
  • 20th: 14 points
  • 21st: 13 points
  • 22nd: 12 points
  • 23rd: 11 points
  • 24th: 10 points
  • From 25th to 29th: 9 points
  • From 30th to 34th: 6 points
  • From 35th to 39th: 3 points
  • From 40th to 44th: 2 points
  • 45th to 50th: 1 point
  • Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite J Balvin Cup: prizes and positions

These are the prizes that we can obtain in the Fortnite J Balvin Cup, depending on our region, and the position in which we are:

Europe

  • From 1st to 2,500th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

United States – East Coast

  • From 1st to 1,250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

United States – West Coast

  • From 1st to 500th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Brazil

  • From the 1st to the 1,000th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Asia

  • From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Oceania

  • From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

middle East

  • From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]


