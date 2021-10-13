Skin J Balvin in Fortnite; how to get it for free in the J Balvin Cup: date, time and how to participate

Epic games has announced the J Balvin Cup. It’s about a tournament from Fortnite Battle Royale in which we can get free the skin J Balvin before it hits the store if we’re among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to get the J Balvin skin for free in Fortnite

Official art of the J Balvin Cup in Fortnite

For get free the skin J Balvin from Fortnite Battle Royale, we have to participate in the J Balvin Cup, which will start on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The best teams from each region will win the J Balvin suit before it hits the store. To check the schedule, go to the “J Balvin Cup” tab under “Competition” in the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. At the time we published this news, there is still no in-game information; We will update it as soon as we know more.

Europe : from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. United States – East Coast : from 00:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

: from 00:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. United States – West Coast : from 03:00 CEST to 06:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

: from 03:00 CEST to 06:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Brazil : from 11:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to 02:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

: from 11:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to 02:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Asia : from 10:00 a.m. CEST to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

: from 10:00 a.m. CEST to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. middle East : from 5:00 p.m. CEST to 8:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

: from 5:00 p.m. CEST to 8:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Oceania: from 10:00 a.m. CEST to 1:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

In the J Balvin Cup the game mode will be played Duos. We will have up to three hours to play up to ten games. The best Duos from each region will be able to get both the J Balvin skin, the Real backpacking accessory and the Real collection tool for free. before they reach the item shop.

Anyway, if you can’t qualify to get the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that J Balvin and his objects will arrive at the store on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, at a price in paVos (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) yet to be determined.









Fortnite: J Balvin Cup scoring system

Official art of the J Balvin skin in Fortnite, and its different styles

This is the classification system that will be used in the Fortnite J Balvin Cup:

Masterful victory: 42 points

2nd: 36 points

3rd: 32 points

4th: 30 points

5th: 29 points

6th: 28 points

7th: 27 points

8th: 26 points

9th: 25 points

10th: 24 points

11th: 23 points

12th: 22 points

13th: 21 points

14th: 20 points

15th: 19 points

16th: 18 points

17th: 17 points

18th: 16 points

19th: 15 points

20th: 14 points

21st: 13 points

22nd: 12 points

23rd: 11 points

24th: 10 points

From 25th to 29th: 9 points

From 30th to 34th: 6 points

From 35th to 39th: 3 points

From 40th to 44th: 2 points

45th to 50th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite J Balvin Cup: prizes and positions

These are the prizes that we can obtain in the Fortnite J Balvin Cup, depending on our region, and the position in which we are:

Europe

From 1st to 2,500th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

United States – East Coast

From 1st to 1,250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

United States – West Coast

From 1st to 500th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Brazil

From the 1st to the 1,000th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Asia

From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Oceania

From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

middle East

From 1st to 250th: J Balvin skin, Royal Backpacking Accessory and Royal Gathering Tool.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]