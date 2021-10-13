Shrek-Based Attraction at Universal Orlando Says Goodbye in 2022 | People | USA Edition

Friday, October 15, 2021
Shrek-Based Attraction at Universal Orlando Says Goodbye in 2022

By Hasan Sheikh
“Shrek 4D”, an attraction at Universal parks in Orlando (Florida) and based on the film saga starring a grumpy green ogre, will say goodbye to the public forever next January, according to the company.

“Shrek 4D” replaced in 2003 a similar attraction dedicated to a film by the filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and it is not yet known what plans are for the space it will leave in the Universal Studios park.

The closing date for the attraction and its attached gift shop is January 10, 2022.

The Shrek franchise and its characters have appeared at Universal Orlando at events such as the festivities, evening shows, and recently on the new character show, DreamWorks Destination.




The original film of this animated saga was released in 2001, grossed almost $ 485 million, won the Oscar for best animated film and participated in the official selection of the 2001 Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by New Zealander Andrew Adamson and American Vicky Jenson, the film features the voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and John Lithgow, among others.

In 2020 “Shrek” was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress of the United States.

Its sequels are “Shrek 2” (2004), “Shrek 3” (2007) and “Shrek Forever After” (2010).


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
