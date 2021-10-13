Selena Gomez wears burgundy nails, the manicure of fall 2021

How to paint your nails well so that they last longer.

Everything you need to know about gel nails.

Actually, the world of nails can be divided into two types of people: those who always follow the latest manicure trends (have you already experimented with butterfly nails and with the ‘swirl nails’ that are sweeping Instagram?) And those who bet on simpler designs. In fact, in case you didn’t know, the French manicure is hitting it again among the ‘celebrities’ (and here we leave you a super easy trick to do it at home).

If you belong to this second group and you like sleek and minimal nail designs, you have to check out Selena Gomez’s latest manicure. This time, the ‘celeb’ has abandoned the neon-toned designs and other daring manicures that she usually gambles on, and has turned to burgundy nails, an autumn color that is succeeding on Instagram and the truth is that we could not like it more. In addition, the different shades of the color red never go out of style.

It is an elegant, autumnal and very chic option, and it is suitable for day to day. Therefore, we cannot stop looking at the result, artwork by artist Tom Bachik, Selena’s trusted manicurist, which is almost always behind her trendy manicures. The good news is that this color looks great on short and long nails. How about? It is a safe bet for any occasion.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Do you like the new nail design of the ‘celeb’? If you want to recreate this design at home and you need a new nail polish, take a look at these three options with which you will achieve a perfect manicure at home.

Essie Essie Nail Polish Essie

LookFantastic € 9.45







IPO OPI Nail Polish IPO

LookFantastic € 15.95

Le Mini Macaron Le Mini Macaron Nail Polish Le Mini Macaron

LookFantastic € 13.95

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io