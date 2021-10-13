Reese Witherspoon on the birth of her daughter Ava: ‘I didn’t have much support’ | News

Immortalized by movies like Legally Blonde, Reese witherspoon She is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, but beyond her professional facet, she is a loving mother of three children. The American celeb was only 23 years old when she debuted in motherhood with the birth of her daughter Ava elizabeth, in September 1999. The interpreter welcomed her first-born a couple of months after she married the actor, also Ryan phillippe. This event definitely marked Reese’s life, although it certainly wasn’t all honey on flakes in her early days as a mom. “I didn’t have much support with my first baby and I learned very early that this is not going to work.”, confessed the actress in a talk with Kristen bell and Monica padman on the podcast Armchair Expert from Dax shepard, in which they addressed the importance of parenting. “I tried to work for five months with Ava, but I did not sleep and I became delusional”he confessed. “I was lucky to have money saved and I didn’t have to work, but it’s not a one-person job. I’d even say it’s not a two-person job “, said referring to the work of caring for a baby. This is not the first time that the actress has been sincere about the difficulties she has faced in her role as a mother, because in April of last year she revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression with two of her children. “With one of my children I had a mild depression, with another it was serious and I had to take quite strong medication because I could not think well, and with the other I had nothing, “he said in an interview for the podcast of Jameela jamil. And it is that she admitted that after giving birth to Ava she felt that the situation was overwhelming her and she did not know what to do: “We do not understand the hormonal roller coaster that you experience when you stop breastfeeding. Nobody explained it to me. He was 23 years old and nobody told me that when you start feeding him solid food, your hormones go down the drain ”, the actress recalled. “I felt more depressed than ever in my whole life, I was very scared”he admitted. In addition to Ava, who is currently 21 years old, Reese is the mother of Deacon, also the result of her marriage to Phillippe, from whom she ended up divorcing in 2008. After this breakup, the actress resumed her love life with the talent agent Jim Toth, whom he married in 2011, to welcome, a year later, his third child, Tennessee James.