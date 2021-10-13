Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeCelebrityReese Witherspoon acknowledged that she cried after sexist cartoon of her in...
Celebrity

Reese Witherspoon acknowledged that she cried after sexist cartoon of her in iconic magazine | TV and Show

By Hasan Sheikh
0
43




The actress Reese witherspoon She recalled the day she couldn’t hold back tears after seeing a “sexist” cartoon of her and other actresses in Time magazine.

The 45-year-old interpreter had launched her clothing brand Draper James, of which the publication was seized to ironize with his business.

“He had started a clothing business. Gwyneth [Paltrow] he was really growing Goop. Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business, and they made a cartoon of all of us, ”she recalled on the podcast. We Are Supported By.

“We were in ball gowns and our heads were sticking out, Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. Everything was so offensive that I burst into tears “, he remembered.

Time

The image was published in 2015 and accompanied an article titled: “The new domestic divas of Hollywood”.




“I’m not even talking about 10 years ago. I’m talking about 2015, when we decided, (say) ‘okay, we’re going to be entrepreneurs, take a turn, invest our own money, our own time, our own reputation, and try to do something that George Clooney has done, that Robert De Niro has done it, and they satirized us for it, “he said.

“The message for the little girls was: ‘If you have been successful in one area, you cannot be successful in another “”, he sentenced.

But far from sinking, the Oscar winner later founded her own production company. Hello sunshine, with which he demonstrated that he had business skills.

Hello Sunshine produced big hits led by women like Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and Gone Girl.

According to Witherspoon, she wanted to self-finance the company because she wanted to tell stories of and for women. “No one was encouraging us to be directors or writers… I’m from Nashville, Tennessee. How could I do that?

“Valuing women as creators, being able to tell their own stories with their own voices, that’s where I found my purpose,” he closed.


Previous articleHalloween comes to Fortnite with the new update
Next articleCardi B shows off the multi-million dollar mansion Offset gave her on her 29th birthday
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv