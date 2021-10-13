Quantumania still seems like a “strange enigma”

The reality behind movies and series is that actors and actresses do not always understand their characters. Cases like Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man or Henry Caill with Superman are usually extraordinary. On the opposite side is Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne, The Wasp, and who it was difficult for his character to understand several films.

Evangeline Lilly has been playing Hope van Dyne since 2014’s Ant-Man, but says she still has a hard time understanding the character. Speaking to THR, Lilly said: “the truth is that it is more difficult for me to know and understand Hope than any other character I have played before. “And it is not for lack of interest, because Lilly has made it clear that she wants to measure up and offer a good character, but still it is still a “strange riddle“.

Luckily, the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is being shot as we write this story, is helping Evangeline Lilly to understand and get to know Hope a little more, The wasp: “I will say that after reading the script for the film, I had a kind of eureka moment; I told [al director Peyton Reed]: ‘Oh my gosh, I think I finally get it.’ At three or four movies, I thought, ‘I think I understand her now.’ So I hope that when we come to the conclusion and when I watch the movie, I’m going to notice the difference. But I don’t think anyone else will. I think I’m a good bluff“.









This is one of the reasons why actors / actresses who play comic book superheroes they must read their stories, as we have seen repeatedly. One of the most outstanding photographs of this practice is that of Benedict Cumberbatch reading Doctor Strange.

As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it was revealed last year and its premiere is scheduled for February 17, 2023, as long as the release date does not change. Ant-Man and his implications with the multiverses became more prominent in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now, it is very likely that it will increase in importance after the events of Spider-Man No Way Home, The Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They may even be one of the few who understand the magnitude of the approaching disaster.