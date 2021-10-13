Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Cuba over demonstrations

Vatican City.- The Pope Francisco affirmed this Sunday to the Cuban people that it is “close” in “these difficult moments” and called for “dialogue” and “peace” after the historic protests against the communist government that shook the island a few days ago, in a message in his traditional Angelus in the Vatican.

“I am also close to the beloved Cuban people in these difficult times, especially to the families who suffer the most,” he said. Francisco from the window of the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter’s Square, on his return after ten days hospitalized as a result of a bowel operation.

“I pray to the Lord to help him build in peace, dialogue and solidarity an increasingly just and fraternal society,” added the Argentine pope, according to the official Spanish transcription of his message delivered in Italian.









Thousands of people took to the streets of 40 cities and towns in Cuba, hit by the worst economic crisis in 30 years.

The protests, which continued in certain parts on Monday, left one dead, dozens injured and more than a hundred detained.

The demonstrations, historical on the island, provoked a first gesture from the government: the authorization for Cubans to enter the country food, hygiene products and medicines, without limit of value and payment of tariffs, until the end of the year, a good measure, but insufficient, according to numerous citizens.

agv