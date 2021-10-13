Play Fornite and win an Asus TUF Dash F15

GeeksTerra.- If you have skills playing Fornite and you are interested in winning a gamer computer, like a Asus TUF Dash F15, then this event organized by ASUS and by Intel is for you, since your ability and disposition will only be enough to play and win this new edition laptop just for you.

How do I participate in the Asus The Ultimate Fighter?

The event will be held in a free and online, so that you just have to fill out the pre-registration to the event before the 26 of August, the data that you must provide are:

Name

Age

Mail

State of the Mexican Republic in which you live

As well as your gamertag.

Once you gave your information you will receive a trivia about gamer culture, so that you show that you are a passionate gamer and not a casual gamer and they will ask you questions about the brand.

If you want to register, you can do it here, enter before August 26 and get an experience that will depend only on your skill as a gamer.

ASUS The Ultimate Fighter Stages

The event is divided into three moments to determine who will be the winner of the Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop, the first will be carried out through a selection process that starts from your registration.

Your knowledge about gamer culture and Asus will determine that you really deserve to demonstrate your skills to be among the first to get their hands on the powerful TUF Dash F15, which is the lightest and thinnest of TUF Gaming laptops.

Questionnaire

The questionnaire that will come to you after your registration will be the first test that you should raffle to attend the event, show that you are the best and win an ASUS The Ultimate Fighter first edition computer.









The 99 users Those who can answer the most questions in the shortest time are the ones who will be able to participate in the tournament, so register and study as much as possible about the gamer culture and the ASUS brand.

Qualifying Lobbies

The August 28 The qualifiers will be held, for this you must participate in 4 games on the Discord platform, these games will be divided into 3 teams that will have the names of the ROGirls, that is, of the brand ambassadors: Hannah Wotton, better known as Cherrigan, Montserrat Arrieta or HappyMusaraña, and Anja Falcón or as she is called in her networks, GirlRat777.

In these games the best ones will be chosen 25 from each team so only 75 will compete In the next stage, the chosen ones are determined by their score.

Grand finale

The August 29 The finalists will participate in a tournament from which the 3 with the highest score in 2 games. The last one will be the winner of the team that Intel and Asus make available to the gamer community that will celebrate their day on August 31.

Asus TUF call

ASUS TUF Dash F15 features

Intel technology and Asus expertise come together to offer gamers a machine that meets the MIL-STD-810H military standards making it a piece of equipment designed to withstand everything from extreme environments to accidental bumps.

Weight 2 kg Dimensions 19.9mm thick Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU GeForce RTX 3070 SSD 512 GB RAM 16 G Keyboard Backlit

With this team you can start your career as a video game professional who dabbles in the eSports with the speeds professionals need. If you have not yet started your career as a gamer, this tournament may be your opportunity, so take advantage and Play Fornite and win an Asus TUF Dash F15.