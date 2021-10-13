Nicole Brown’s sister called Kim Kardashian’s jokes about OJ Simpson “disgusting” on SNL

Nicole Brown’s sister, Tanya Brown, has criticized Kim Kardashian for making “nasty” jokes about OJ Simpson during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

In statements to TMZ, Brown criticized Kardashian’s jokes about Simpson and his late ex-wife Nicole. Kim’s recent appearance as an SNL host earned her praise online.

The reality TV star began the four-minute segment by taunting members of her famous family.

“The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could call me a gold digger,” Kardashian said. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mother’s boyfriend, Corey (Gamble). “

He then relaxed on OJ’s jokes, with one about his father, Robert, introducing Kardashian to his first African-American persona.

“I want to try to figure out who he was in the dark,” the celebrity continued, alluding to the way Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman were allegedly murdered by Simpson in 1994.

The American athlete was arrested and charged with both murders in 1994. However, following an extremely public 11-month criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted in 1995.









“I know it’s a bit strange to remember the first African American person you ever met,” Kardashian continued. “But OJ leaves a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I do not know yet”.

Brown has condemned the “more than inappropriate” and “insensitive” jokes, adding that she was no longer sure whether the Kardashians really cared about her sister. The families were close, Nicole and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, were longtime friends, while Robert represented Simpson during the double murder trial.

Jenner even honored her late friend by giving her daughter Kendall the middle name “Nicole.”

Brown went on to say that Kardashian should have refused to make the jokes considering how close their families were.

Finally, Brown said the jokes were just as hurtful as the fact that the studio audience seemed to enjoy the material so much.

The long-awaited episode aired on Saturday (October 9) and also starred musical guest Halsey.

The Independent She has reached out to Kardashian representatives for comment.