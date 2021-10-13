Nicki Nicole performs a concert for Tiny Desk

Nicki nicole is one of the figures of the moment. The Argentine singer’s career is on the rise and it was demonstrated when, at the end of April, she appeared on nothing more and nothing less than The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’s program. Now, the rosarina just had a session “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”.

This show filmed in Buenos Aires is part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. NPR’s “El Tiny” initiative, which began on September 15 and will end this Friday, October 15, also had the presence of J. Balvin and will be present soon Camila Hair.

In this nearly 16-minute concert, the ragpicker performed five songs from her repertoire. Accompanied by a great band, Nicole started the session with a special version of “Colocao”, one of her most successful singles that here has new acoustic arrangements. He was followed by “Mala vida” and one of his greatest hits: “Wapo Traketero”, which was part of the album Regards (2019).









Nicki Nicole presents her Tiny Desk Concert. Photo: YouTube.

Coming to the middle of the session, the Argentinian was dispatched with a sweet and heartfelt interpretation of “Parte de me” based on strings and piano. This song gives name to his next album that will be released on October 28. Then he took a moment to do some freestyle and finally wrap up with “Baby”, a track he played live for the first time on this special occasion.

Among the artists who accompanied Nicole in this session are Andres Cortes (electric guitar, mandolin); Ayelén Zucker (percussion, voices); Camila Ibarra (percussion, voices); Iribarne flower (piano); Jeremiah Segall (battery); Juan Gimenez Kuj (low); Lautaro Greco (bandoneon); Alma Quiroga (fiddle); Natalia Cabello (fiddle); Carla regio (viola) and Jacqueline oroc (cello). See the session above.