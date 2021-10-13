New product from Ruavieja with the same message, Campaigns

Ruavieja keeps reminding us of the importance of ties and presents with a video his new product of Rice Cream, limited edition, betting on a story that has as protagonists a grandmother and her grandson, through a plot that takes an unexpected turn and closes with Ruavieja Cream of Rice.

This new video has come from The Mix, Pernod Ricard’s in-house agency, led by its Creative Director, Andrea Dopico. The production has been carried out by The Other Side Films, together with the coordination of the communication agency Butragueño & Bottlander. In addition, it has had the Glovo collaboration, who is the protagonist in the events of the plot and an accomplice in the development of the story.

The video will be available on the YouTube channel of Ruavieja and Glovo, and in its app, where you can also buy the new product. “We wanted to record on a hidden camera and for the plans to be as real as possible. There are few desserts more endearing than rice pudding and the new Cream of Rice inspired by this dessert gave us the key. We wanted to capture that spirit, so Ruavieja, of enjoying with ours ”comments Andrea Dopico, who conceived this video with a refreshing and original format that could generate virality and noise among the brand’s followers.









Ruavieja returns to get join your claim from “We have to see each other more” with his new infinite desktop campaign. In addition, he appears in the middle of the stage to convey his message and leitmotif of having a good time with yours.

Ruavieja Rice Cream is a vegan and lactose-free recipe, which responds to its changing needs, with a delicious flavor inspired by the rice pudding dessert.