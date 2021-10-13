Netflix movie with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling reveals its first details

Chris Evans (Photo: Gage Skidmore) / Ryan Gosling (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

The most ambitious film of Netflix it is already a fact and is on the way. Is about The gray man, a film directed by the Russo brothers that will hit the streaming platform in 2022 and promises to be a cinematic bomb in which the most powerful forces came together: the directors and screenwriters responsible for Avengers: Endgame, front-line players and the most important service today.

The film has just started its filming and will have a budget of 200 million dollars, being the most important bet of Netflix in terms of economics, after the Irish. It is a spy film, a story full of persecution and action that will star two of the most coveted figures in Hollywood: Ryan gosling and Chris Evans.









This will be Gosling’s first collaboration with the Russo brothers while for Evans it will be the fifth, as he is a must-see in the Marvel franchises. These actors will be joined by the rising star Regé-Jean Page -Duck Simon Basset in the hit series Bridgerton-, Ana de Armas, who has already appeared in another film on the platform – the thriller The Night Clerk-, and the great Billy bob thornton which will have a guest appearance.

The gray man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney and follows the story of Court Gentry (Gosling), a former CIA agent who has become a hitman and is being hunted by his former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). As anticipated, this policeman will have features of spy films in the style of mega productions of James bond.

However, this will not be an isolated production since the intention is to convert it into a franchise, something that the Russo brothers know by heart and also found that it works wonders. “The idea is to create a franchise and build a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and it has to be great to lead us to the second,” he explained Joe russo.

Thus, what we will see in 2022 could be just the beginning of a wide series of films and even spin-offs in which different characters are worked. At the moment there are no images of the film, nor of what the actors will look like, only the notice from the Russo brothers through social networks that the filming was already underway.