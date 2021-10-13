more than 85 thousand euros for these photos

100,000 dollars, more than 84,000 euros. This is the fortune that is pocketed Lottie moss, sister of the renowned model Kate Moss, for the content she uploads to her profile of OnlyFans. The subscription to access her images and videos costs $ 200 per month, something that allows you to see VIP content, have unlimited chat with Lottie herself, personalized content on demand or live videos.

“It’s just taking pictures that you would send to a boyfriend. It doesn’t hurt anyone, it’s all consensual. This is how the world works,” he explained about how he felt having this profile on OnlyFans. In addition, he added that “everyone has seen a nipple.”













As if the money she earns from this type of content was not enough, the model also sells her underwear. Many are the famous faces that have joined this type of business. Without going further, Patricia steisy explained just a few days ago that she had sold her used panties for € 400.

Following with Lottie Moss, OnlyFans It is not the only platform where you upload your own content. On Instagram, where the model has almost 400 thousand followers, she usually publishes all kinds of images that get thousands and thousands of ‘likes’ from her fans.





