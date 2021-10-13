Megan Fox COPIED Laura Bozzo by wearing the SAME see-through outfit; here the proof | PHOTOS

A few days ago, the actress Megan fox attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 wearing a transparencies outfit. However, months ago, the controversial television presenter Laura bozzo was captured with the same outfit.

The 35-year-old American model also stole sighs when she appeared at the awards ceremony created by the famous television channel with a sensual transparent dress, which carried the call ‘Miss Laura’ this year. This is the proof.

Megan Fox copies Laura Bozzo

Incredible as it may seem, it is completely true, well Laura bozzo was the first to use a eye-catching see-through outfit, this as part of a photoshoot held in June 2021 for Suave magazine, which recently shared the photo in which the Peruvian appears in a shower.

“Megan fox left the chat “,” But Miss Laura“,”Megan, she comes for you “,”Laura bozzo triumphing “and”Megan fox? I do not know “are just some comments made by users.

Laura Bozzo. Photo: Suave Magazine

Three months after that photo shoot, exactly on September 12, Megan fox, known for films such as Transformers (2007-2009) and Ninja Turtles (2014), caught the attention of those attending the MTV VMAs by showing off exactly the same outfit.









The see-through dress what did they use Megan fox and Laura bozzo it’s from the brand Mugler. The only difference is that the 69-year-old driver accompanied him with a body and the actress opted for something else dared, using only one thong.

Megan Fox. Photo: Mugler

The legal controversy of Laura Bozzo

It is important to mention that Laura bozzo is wanted by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) for the alleged crime of tax evasion. The presenter is accused of committing a crime that exceeds the 12 million pesos.

In addition to that, he sold a property seized by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), which guaranteed the payment of a millionaire debt. If found guilty, the penalty is three to nine years in prison

In 2018, she was charged for the same situation, but for 17 million pesos. On that occasion he claimed to be “very gross for taxes” and blamed his accountants.