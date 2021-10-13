Mega Fox: “Yes, I have body dysmorphia”: Megan Fox announced having body insecurities | Society

Megan Denise Fox, American actress and model, is known in world entertainment as one of the most perfect and sensual figures in the world of celebrities. However, for her, this image is not so true, as I assure that I am not entirely happy with her image.

The Transformers star admitted that she constantly struggles with her body image despite being known to the world as a sex symbol.

“Yes, I have body dysmorphia. I have many deep insecurities ”, The 35-year-old actress revealed in an interview for British GQ Style.

“We can look at someone and think, ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy. ‘ Most likely, they don’t feel that way about themselves. “he explained.

However, Fox's heartfelt confession wasn't the only time she let her guard down during her boyfriend interview, as the couple got matching tattoos during the magazine. The actress and the musician wrote on each other's body, 'the darkest fairy tale', which Fox said 'alludes to one of the first text messages we sent each other'. Machine Gun Kelly previously got his girlfriend's initials tattooed while Fox has his nickname on her body.









Fox and Kelly met while filming Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass after her split from husband Brian Austin Green after nearly a decade of marriage. She talked about finding love again with the Papercuts singer, revealing to the post: ‘This is what my heart was looking for.’

“Famously, I am an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of it because I didn’t have a place to live. “added. “I recognize a lot of myself in him, and vice versa, and that part of me locked up that I had kept.” “I always felt that that thing was missing, to which I had surrendered, that you are always looking for. But then you meet the person who completes that for you and you think, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that lighthouse was all this time. ‘



