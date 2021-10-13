Matt Damon forced to cut the price of his mansion for sale

The house is all a dream, but even so it seems that selling it is not as simple as it seemed. So much so that Matt Damon, its owner, has had to lower the initial price by three million dollars. The money that the actor is currently asking for her is $ 17.9 million (just over 15 million euros) and, although it is a substantial reduction (originally it was put up for sale for 21 million), it still represents a profit for the actor, who acquired it for 15 million dollars and has hardly had to invest in it.

The house is considered one of the most beautiful in the area, located in a residential neighborhood of Santa Monica (California). In his day it was pointed out that the actor had chosen this area because his great friend Ben Affleck also had a house in this same place. It was built in 2004 – although Damon acquired it years later – by Grant Kirkpatrick, architect of the KAA Design studio. For the design of the house he used quality materials, among which wood and natural stone stand out, creating a organic and zen-inspired home.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

Settled in Brooklyn (New York) since 2018 with his wife, Luciana Barroso, the three married daughters and a fourth, the result of Luciana’s previous relationship, it seems that the time has come for the Damons to say goodbye to their spectacular home in Los Angeles, a luxury in which they have not lacked for anything. With 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, massage area, wine cellar, gym and a spectacular garden with swimming pool and tropical vegetation.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

The spectacular house it has several heights, making a total of about 1,200 square meters built, an open space where light occupies a prominent place and the spectacular glass windows invite you to enjoy the views of the garden. The first floor, clear and high ceilings, it opens up to the rest of the house.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

On the upper floor we find the family bedrooms, both the double one, with a large space available, like the rest, intended for the daughters of the couple to feel as comfortable as possible. It has large dressing rooms that avoid investing space in wardrobes and, being located in the middle of a large plot of land, the views invite us to enjoy nature.









Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

Just as the exterior is designed to invite us to relax, Inside we also find rooms like this bathroom, ideal for a spa session. At home there is also a massage room, perhaps to disconnect after a training session in the private gym.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

Not so necessary after a dance session in the room dedicated to this purpose because, although they still maintain the ballet barre, this room has changed its essence, turned into a wonderful meeting and relaxation area.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

Besides of main living room with fireplace that can be seen in one of the previous photographs, the house also has a living room with a large television, who knows if the family used Friday nights to watch the films of the ‘Bourne’ saga, of which Matt is the protagonist.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

While movie nights are a guess, watching the space dedicated to the winery It seems clearer that the couple enjoy discovering new wines and sharing them with their loved ones in a space specially designed for this purpose.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

Nothing has to envy the dining and kitchen area, a spacious and open space that allows you to be with your family while preparing the food. Not only does it have a large two-door refrigerator, it also has a window that illuminates the area naturally.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

In a house of these characteristics, the outdoor leisure area, with pool, waterfall, playground for the little ones and even a pond with koi fish.

Realtor Realtor shows us the house that Matt Damon has reduced. (Courtesy)

A home that, despite boasting privacy and being protected from prying eyes, is just a step away from the neighborhood’s shopping and restaurant areas. A place where Matt Damon has been very happy with his family, but it seems that they are more than prepared to let someone else enjoy all these comforts. Would you like to invest 15 million euros?