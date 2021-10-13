Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were tempted by “The Last Duel”

The filmmaker Ridley Scott is back with The last duel (The last duel), a story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. Based on real events, The historic epic unravels long-standing assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gray, two friends turned into bitter rivals.











© Photo: Disney.

Matt Damon, Benn Affleck, Jodie Comer, and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener shared details of the film.





Actors Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener shared several details of the film that is about to be released in theaters.

“I think the beauty of the script was that everything was there, the intentions and what was needed in each perspective were quite clear. What could be difficult was that we recorded different versions simultaneously, we literally jumped from one to another. SI always wanted to make sure I understand Marguerite (Jodie Comer), I felt a lot of connection with her and I always wanted us to stay true to her. I had a lot of freedom as to what I wanted to explore with her and it was great to see the end result. “, Nicole Holofcener pointed out.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck vthey meet again in The last duel as actors and producers, after almost 25 years since the premiere of Good will hunting.

“I imagine that within that time there have been talks or even ideas of working together again, but I want to believe that with this particular work it was completely another thing to adapt it, so I would like to ask, Why this story and why now? I think we were a little scared to write because we were so inefficient, it took a lot of time the first time we did it because we didn’t know what we were doing and it took us literally years. Also begging an amazing writer like Nicole to help us was a great idea, it definitely sped up the process, “said Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck revealed that he likes plots that provoke the viewer:

“Part of what qWhat we would like to point out is to what extent these corrupt institutions, morally bankrupt and misogynistic create and produce people who reflect those values. So instead of just an accusation of ‘a bad person, we say,’ Well, look, you have the church, you have science, you have this whole Western European civilization that we are supposedly descended from.

“That is the perception of the United States, that in some way we are the result of its philosophies and currents, although it is not true, but the idea is that this predominant culture comes from this other culture that promoted these values ​​in terms of how it educates its people, how it rewards socially in terms of the behaviors that are encouraged ”, he pointed out.











© Provided by Publimetro

The protagonists during the junket.





When asked what their experience was like working with Ridley Scott, the first to respond was Jodie: “After I read the script I was fascinated by its structure and this idea of ​​having three different perspectives, but only one truth. I remember when I saw Matt in Lyon he told me: ‘You have to know that he works at a certain rate. He has four or five cameras recording at the same time and he’s very fast, ‘he warned me, but then I got to the set and realized he was serious. “

The movie has a huge load of action with fights and lots ofhhe details that for Matt and Ben it was a great temptation.

“Originally, I gave him the book, he read it immediately and said yes he wanted to do it. We were looking for a writer and I told Ben about the idea and he said: ‘Why didn’t we write it?

The Eric Jager’s 2004 book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, is a true story based on materials from historical sources about a legendary duel to the death, the last officially recorded trace of combat of this type.

The book brings the turbulent Middle Ages to life in surprising detail.

The film talks about this world of women that is totally ignored and overlooked, it is almost invisible during the first two chapters of the film and then it is revealed in the third.

“Ben and I were adapting a book, but Nicole was actually writing an original script because men at that time kept a very detailed record of what they did, but they didn’t record what women did so Nicole had to create the world of Marguerite out of nowhere, ”Damon explained.

Affleck to finish highlighted: “We discovered that many aspects of the formal and codified patriarchy of Europe western of the fourteenth century are still present in today’s society.

Protagonists of The last duel

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck. The film is directed by the four-time nominee for Oscar Ridley Scott.

When does it hit the Mexican billboard?

October 14 opens on the Mexican billboard.

Meet the characters

Matt Damon. It is Jean de Carrouges, the ambitious and experienced gentleman from a respected family in northern France fighting for power and position.

Adam Driver. This Jacques Le Gray, the squire. As a protégé of Pierre d’Alençon, he is both charming and arrogant.

Jodie Comer. Interprets Marguerite de Carrouges, a heroine ahead of her time who risked her life to stand up.

Ben Affleck. It is Count Pierre is the count Pierre d’Alençon, a rich and powerful land baron who is the feudal lord of Jean de Carrouges. Generous and somewhat impetuous.