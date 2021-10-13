Luciana Fuster and Hugo García are nominated for the contest ‘The most beautiful face in the world 2021 ′

The reality boys will represent Peru in this close beauty contest. (Photo: Instagram)

Peruvian pride. Luciana Fuster and Hugo Garcia have been nominated in the ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World’ contest, held annually by TC Candler & The Independent Critics.

This competition, which has been held since 1990, has as its main objective to reward the beauty of male and female celebrities around the world. The reality boys will represent Peru this year .

Nevertheless, Luciana Fuster and Hugo Garcia They are not the only Peruvians considered on the list. Andres Wiese has also been nominated to compete in this prestigious ranking .

Recall that the remembered ‘Nicolás de las Casas’ appeared on the list of’ The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2020 ′ in 37th place, surpassing stars such as Brad Pitt, Chris Evans and William Levy.

This year, Luciana Fuster, Hugo García and Andrés Wiese compete against other actors, influencers and singers of international stature such as Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Ester Exposito, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth, among others .

It is expected that in the next few hours more Peruvians will be nominated in ‘The 100 most beautiful faces in the world’. Meanwhile, netizens are liking the photographs of Peruvian artists.

HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE FOR ‘THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FACE IN THE WORLD 2021 ′?

To vote for any of the nominees of ‘The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2021 ′ you must enter the official account of the ranking on Instagram, TC Candler (@tccandler), or enter this link.

Once you have entered the Instagram profile, you must look for the photo of the personality that you want to support. Remember that there are more than 100 nominees, so you must be patient when looking for your favorite.









To make the vote effective, you need to react with a ‘like’ or comment on the image. The candidate with the most interactions in the post will be the winner.

If you want to vote for the selected Peruvians, Luciana Fuster, Andrés Wiese or Hugo García, we leave you the publications so that you can directly ‘like’ them.

WHO WON ‘THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FACE IN THE WORLD’ 2020?

In 2020, Youtuber Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, won first place in ‘The most beautiful face in the world’ , while Yael Shelbia, a 19-year-old influencer, was crowned as the woman with the most beautiful face of 2020.

In that edition, Andrés Wiese, Ivana Yturbe, Milett Figueroa and Stephanie Cayo were the Peruvians nominated for the world beauty ranking. However, the Peruvian actor was the only one to enter the list officially.

WINNERS OF PAST EDITIONS

2019: Jungkook and Tzuyu

2018: Jason Momoa and Thylane Blondeau

2017: Kim Taehyung and Liza Soberano

2016: Michiel Huisman and Jordan Dunn

2015: Diego Boneta and Nana

2014: Jamier Dornan and Nana

2013: Michal Fassbender and Marion Cotillard

ANDRÉS HURTADO ALSO WANTS TO BE NOMINATED

After it became known that Andres Wiese was nominated again in the contest ‘The 100 most beautiful faces in the world’, Andrés Hurtado expressed his annoyance at not being included in the list.

“I do not agree with the nomination for the second time of this young Andrés Wiese to be chosen as THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FACE IN THE WORLD … They should give ALL OF US a chance!”, wrote the popular Chibolín on his Instagram account.

“It looks like a fraud to me! Sometimes I think they got the wrong last name, since WE ARE BOTH ANDRÉS. I don’t know if you can support me to include me in the nominations “added.

