‘Los Mercenarios 4’ (2022) release date, trailer, cast. Movie starring Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham

‘Los Mercenarios’ was born as a kind of celebration of both the action cinema of the 80s and its great stars. Captained by Sylvester StalloneThe film was well received at the box office, so we soon saw both a second installment and a third that did not do as well at the box office as expected. It seemed more and more difficult for ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ to become a reality, but finally the project has gone ahead, also counting again with Jason statham, whose popularity has skyrocketed thanks to his participation in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga.

‘Los Mercenarios 4’ is already filming with Scott waugh occupying the chair reserved for the director and promises to be one of the great premieres of action movies for next year. Below you will find everything that is known so far about her, information that we will update as more information becomes available.

The history

It has not officially transpired what the story that this new adventure of the group led by Barney Ross will tell will be, but at the time it was said that the film could be a spin-off centered on Lee Christmas, the character played by Statham, already that its working title was ‘Chistmas Story’. Already then it was said that the filming would start this year, so, necessarily, it has to be the same project. Unfortunately, nothing is known beyond that.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Los Mercenarios 4’





Stallone, Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture They take up the characters they already played in the previous three installments, it is unknown for the moment if we will see someone else again. I imagine that we will soon find out, but I hope that at least Arnold Schwarzenegger also makes an appearance, or that it is for a cameo like the one in the first part.

Of course, these four actors are not going to be precisely alone, since the presence of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia. They are not bad companions, but for now it has not been announced which characters they will play. I hope Garcia is the villain or one of them, that I still remember how well he did in that role in ‘Ocean’s 11’.









The director and the scriptwriters





Scott waugh has been the director chosen by Stallone for dealing with the fourth installment that he created. Waugh became known in Hollywood in 2012 with ‘Act of Valor’, an unexpected box office success that catapulted his career, something that he took advantage of to make the leap into the world of blockbuster just two years later with the jump to the big screen of the video game ‘Need for Speed’. It was not bad for him at the box office, but it was not the expected success, hence he ended up directing ‘Bajo Cero: Miracle on the Mountain’ in 2017.

Later, Waugh tried his luck in Chinese cinema with ‘Project X-Traction’, a ribbon that linked Jackie Chan and John Cena And it seemed destined to be quite a phenomenon in its home country. However, it still has not enjoyed commercial distribution, so it is even likely that we will see ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ before.

For its part, the script is provided by Spenser Cohen (‘Extinction’), Max adams (‘Dangerous goods’) and the debutant John Joseph Connolly. None of them have proven to be especially brilliant to date, but perhaps the mix of talents is the key for ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ to have a script that is at least not a slab.

The filming

The recordings of ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ started the September 29, 2021 and several of those involved have already published several images on social networks making it clear that they are already at work. You also have a video of the filming with Stallone riding a motorcycle.

Trailer, images and poster





We still do not have official images of the film, we will have to wait to see these old action movie stars in action again.

When is ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ released in theaters?

‘The Mercenaries 4’ will be released in 2022, but at the moment the exact date has not been clarified. Of course, the previous three were all launched in August, so the most logical thing is to assume that the same will happen in this case.