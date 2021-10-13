list and map with the best weapons of Season 8

Several of the missions of Fortnite Season 8 will ask us to kill our enemies in order to complete challenges, missions and those long-awaited punch cards that have become fashionable in this edition. The solution to the problem is easy: get hold of the best weapons in Fortnite.

Below you will find a guide in which to see where the best weapons at new map of Season 8. Either to arm yourself to the teeth and win the game or to complete punch cards in challenges and missions.

List with the best weapons of Fortnite

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Rail cannon

Automatic sniper rifle

Shadow tracker

Slone Assault Rifle

Splash cannon

Six bullet revolver

Remember that to get some weapons you can always go to a character to give you a cable. If you need to know where all the NPCs from Fortnite here you have a map with all the characters from Season 8









Map of the best weapons in Fortnite





Without further ado, here is the map with the best weapons of Season 8 from Fortnite, courtesy of Fortnite.gg. We hope it will be of great help to you throughout the season to continue leveling up in the Battle Pass.

