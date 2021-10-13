Lis Vega retires from OnlyFans, says that ‘it’s too much’ and in networks they tell her that she can’t hold out – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- Despite sharing hot photos, Lis Vega says creating content for Only Fans is too much For her, that is why she decided to close her account and after that she said she was very happy with what she achieved in the short time she was in the controversial social network, however she said there were things she could not do.

The controversial Cuban said with “few pants” to follow the requests of her audience in said network, but spoke of the gains that her short participation left her.

Recently Lis showed off her curves in a fitted white outfit that captivated all her Instagram followers and sparked hundreds of comments that highlighted her beauty.

The actress also explained that she did extremely well in OnlyFans and was even able to pay the rent of her apartment in Miami for a whole year, in addition to getting more luxuries than she is used to.

“ I opened it and it went very well, so much so that I was able to rent an apartment for a full year while my US citizenship was granted. “







He affirms that he does not have the time that the platform demands of him and that is because he explained that they even asked him to make video calls and although he did not have the desire to do so, that was not what he was looking for and he respects whoever does it.

“ Everyone is born for something in life, I can go out in a super sensual and erotic thong, but there are things that are beyond my way of being ”.

In the same interview, the dancer confessed that she was serious about COVID-19, because she was infected and her health was severely affected, so she had to isolate herself from all means to recover.

With information from La Verdad Noticias.