Leaked images of Dwayne Johnson and Hawkman’s Black Adam suit in DC movie

MADRID, Oct 7 (CulturaOcio) –

With the DC Fandome, many fans expected to see a first glimpse of Black Adam, the movie starring Dwayne johnson about Shazam’s arch nemesis. However, leaking several images from the set have allowed us to take a look at several of the costumes and ships of the film in advance.

The photos shared by Twitter user @GeekLawGrad show various versions of the antihero costume embodied by The Rock, as well as the cuirass and helmet of the Hawkman, to which he will give life Aldis Hodge.

@Josuebys Brother here is a “leak” it is not known if it is real, but it seems that if, it is about the suit of Black Adam and Hawman, they are good. pic.twitter.com/peUsZWnEnw – Miguel Jonathan #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ Miguel081500569) October 6, 2021

In addition, it has also been possible to see what one of the ships of the DC and Warner movie that, everything indicates that will be piloted by the Thanagarians, the alien race to which the Hawkman belongs.









It will be shown in the news sent: https://twitter.com/strek_universe/status/1445947973536526339?s=20

The character that Johnson will play in the film is a previous version of Shazam to the one played by Zachary Levy, much darker. Just like Billy Batson was chosen by the wizard to wield his powers, Black adam received this gift before him. However, he did not use it with the kindness of a child, but to apply justice according to his own standards and without any mercy.

The movie of Black adam, which will be released in July 2022, will serve to expand the magical Universe presented in Shazam! in 2019, and which will have its continuation in June 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where quite possibly the destinies of Billy Batson and his sinister predecessor intersect.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the film will feature a cast consisting of, in addition to Johnson and Hodge, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.