Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityLeaked images of Dwayne Johnson and Hawkman's Black Adam suit in DC...
Celebrity

Leaked images of Dwayne Johnson and Hawkman’s Black Adam suit in DC movie

By Arjun Sethi
0
85




MADRID, Oct 7 (CulturaOcio) –

With the DC Fandome, many fans expected to see a first glimpse of Black Adam, the movie starring Dwayne johnson about Shazam’s arch nemesis. However, leaking several images from the set have allowed us to take a look at several of the costumes and ships of the film in advance.

The photos shared by Twitter user @GeekLawGrad show various versions of the antihero costume embodied by The Rock, as well as the cuirass and helmet of the Hawkman, to which he will give life Aldis Hodge.

In addition, it has also been possible to see what one of the ships of the DC and Warner movie that, everything indicates that will be piloted by the Thanagarians, the alien race to which the Hawkman belongs.




It will be shown in the news sent: https://twitter.com/strek_universe/status/1445947973536526339?s=20

The character that Johnson will play in the film is a previous version of Shazam to the one played by Zachary Levy, much darker. Just like Billy Batson was chosen by the wizard to wield his powers, Black adam received this gift before him. However, he did not use it with the kindness of a child, but to apply justice according to his own standards and without any mercy.

The movie of Black adam, which will be released in July 2022, will serve to expand the magical Universe presented in Shazam! in 2019, and which will have its continuation in June 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where quite possibly the destinies of Billy Batson and his sinister predecessor intersect.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the film will feature a cast consisting of, in addition to Johnson and Hodge, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.


Previous articleSylvester Stallone is REPENT for having acted in this movie that you can see on HBO Max
Next articleSuperman announced to arrive at Fornite
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv