La Jornada – I never studied cinema; I just look at photos and turn them into movies: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott, 83, recognized for classics as Blade Runner, Alien and Gladiator, premieres two films: the medieval saga The last duel and real life drama House of Gucci.

Scott doesn’t seem his age. Sandy-haired, the director could easily pass 20 years younger for his energy and enthusiasm. “It’s just ‘next’ (project) and I just keep going,” he told The Independent. “For me, what I do is not work. It is a passion”.

The last duel almost brought him back to his 1977 debut with The duelists, that earned him the award for the best debut at the Cannes International Film Festival and set this former television commercial director on a path to Hollywood, which then saw him make film after film. But while his earliest story about 19th century gunmen, the most recent is set in Normandy, at the end of the 13th century, just before the era of the Crusades that Scott explored in The kingdom of heaven, 2005.

The film, based on a true story, whose script is by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who also star in it, along with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, is a drama about the story of a noblewoman who is raped by a counselor of an earl. . Women, in that patriarchal world, have no prestige. The husband must fight the aggressor.

It was something that prevailed in Roshomon, Akira Kurosawa, something that intrigued Scott. “We saw it from three points of view … and it sounded like a great idea to film it,” he said. “The most important context is the wife, and then her husband, who just tends to believe that she was an adulteress, another attitude of the time. Then, of course, the man who committed the act, who really believes he did nothing wrong. “

This story about a sexually abused woman who tries, with dignity, to make herself heard and point to the perpetrator draws parallels to the case of producer Harvey Weinstein and the aftermath in Hollywood, as countless accounts of abuse and exploitation emerged.

Is it a movie that, on some level, addresses the guilt of the industry? The director was asked, who replied, “We didn’t design it that way. Inevitably, because of the topic and the way it is posed, it surrounds that issue. If it does, great; if you answer the questions in a good way, even better ”.

Prompt decision

Scott had to face such problems when the allegations against Kevin Spacey came up in 2017. He had just finished filming. Getty All the Money in the World, starring with the actor as billionaire John Paul Getty, and he made the quick decision to recast the role – hiring Christopher Plummer and re-filming all of Spacey’s scenes. “I never stop at a problem, only at the solution. You learn to do that ”. The film earned Plummer an Oscar nomination.

Since then, Scott has been busy in The last duel whose filming was stopped for six months due to the pandemic.

Ridley Scott is a graduate of an art school, but not a film school. Talk about the visors that Damon and Driver wear during one of their duels. Visually, it lets the audience know who is fighting whom, but in reality, it was anything but accurate. “I cut the visors in half. And the historian commented: ‘That didn’t happen.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s now.’









Given the number of times Scott has worked on historical dramas, he doesn’t much care to dig into history books. In Gladiator, which earned him one of the four Oscar nominations of his career, “people asked, ‘What did you research for the Roman Empire?’ He said ‘nothing’. I just looked at some photos and thought, ‘Flow.’ The biggest investment I made in my career was going to an extremely good art school. That has fed me my whole life. I never went to film school. And so I am looking at some photos and I transform them up here ”, he assured, touching his head. “I work like this.”

Born in South Shields, County Durham, England, Scott was 21 when he was accepted to the Royal College of Art in 1958 to study graphic design, a decade before he and his late brother Tony founded RSA (Ridley Scott Associates) and began running advertisements. He has admitted that he realized early that he would “never be a painter,” but he still loves discipline. “I paint all the time,” he said. It’s his way of relaxing, along with visiting his vineyard in Provence. “Those are my vacations. My wife… loves to go to Costa Rica to see her sisters. Great, because she likes the sea and I don’t ”.

With three children, two boys, Jake and Luke, and a woman, Jordan, all directors, from previous marriages, his third wife is the Costa Rican actress and producer Giannina Facio, with whom he has been since making Hannibal, a sequel to The silence of the inocents.

It was Facio who encouraged him to perform House of Gucci, story about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Italian fashion empire, who was shot dead in 1995 by a hitman hired by his ex-wife. Scripted by Londoner Roberto Bentivegna, it stars Adam Driver (plays Gucci), Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Jared Leto in a drama that is all about “obsession and passion.”

Scott plans to shoot a drama about Napoleon, with Joaquin Phoenix, one of the protagonists of Gladiator. He also has a sequel to this one in the works. “We tend to work 18 months in advance. Otherwise, you have these horrible gaps. You finish the movie, and if you haven’t thought about what else to do next… you hope something good lands on your desk. “