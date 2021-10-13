Kristen Bell supports Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in their controversial confession about their children’s hygiene

The couple formed by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher constantly falls in love with everyone wherever they go. Although now they have opened a great controversy: and the blame for everything is your particular hygiene routine.

The couple, who married in 2015, have two children together, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 and during their participation in the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ of Dax shepard, have revealed how they deal with their children’s personal hygiene and their own, something that has divided their fans.

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, tits, holes and soles “, Mila Kunis confessed, to which Ashton Kutcher He added: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and never anything else. I have a Lever 2000 bar of soap that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

And although at the moment Dax Shepard already agreed with the idea, now it has been his wife, the also internationally known actress Kristen bell, who joins his side.

Both have assured The View that his opinion does not differ much from the Kunis and Kutcher. Because, although “before we bathed our daughters every night, before going to bed is like the routine,” according to Shepard, but sometimes they forget now that they are older. “And then somehow they started sleeping on their own without the routine, and we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'” She says.

“Yes, we forgot,” Bell agreed, which led her husband to influence that “Sometimes five, six days go by. I mean they don’t smell“.

“I’m a huge fan of waiting till they suck. Once you catch a whiff, that’s the way it lets you know you need to clean it, “Kristen Bell confessed.” There’s a red flag. Because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once they have bacteria, you have to be like, ‘Get in the bathtub or shower.’ So I don’t hate it. I hope they stink, “he added.









