Friday, October 15, 2021
Keanu Reeves never ceases to amaze during the filming of John Wick 4

By Hasan Sheikh
Keanu Reeves continues to raise the expectations of his fans in John Wick 4, the actor is now an action movie legend.



KCS Presse / The Grosby Group


Keanu Reeves is not only about to reap the success of the new Matrix movie that will be released in December; under the title “The Matrix Revolutions”, Reeves is ready to fill the audience with adrenaline, while we wait for the production of“ John Wick 4 ”to conclude.



KCS Presse / The Grosby Group


A few days ago Keanu was seen filming in Paris, France, where he took a break between his scenes and took the opportunity to light a cigarette while hydrating. True to character, Keanu was flawless in a dark suit and was quite cooperative with the team that assists him.

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group


From what he has commented, in this new film there will be more stunts than in the other films in the series; in addition, they will maintain the chases, crashes and shots that have been present throughout history without letting the viewer have a break.

Finally! Keanu Reeves will be a superhero like you never imagined



KCS Presse / The Grosby Group


If everything goes according to expectations, we will be fortunate to see the final result in May next year, in order to know what happens with the Hotel Continental, its dealings with the most bloodthirsty contract killers and of course, Baba Yaga, who is precisely John Wick.



KCS Presse / The Grosby Group


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
