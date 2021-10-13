Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityJustin Bieber, "fooled" by this Tom Cruise impersonator: this is the story
Celebrity

Justin Bieber, “fooled” by this Tom Cruise impersonator: this is the story

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Justin Bieber has been misled by a Tom Cruise impersonator. And it is that, it is not very difficult. Nowadays, actor imitators have more and more techniques to resemble the famous person they emulate and together with technology, the resemblance is amazing. A technique used by Miles Fisher, Tom Cruise’s double, who together with deepfake achieves a most realistic resemblance.

Apparently, the impersonator published a video last August in which he appeared playing the guitar and singing. A publication that he uploaded to his TikTok account, where he has shared several videos using this face change on the computer. A “trap” in which Justin Bieber himself has fallen, who has not hesitated to congratulate him on his good guitar playing skills.

«I am impressed with your guitar skills», Wrote the Canadian artist. A congratulation that he accompanied along with a video covering the song that his friend Cruise had supposedly performed. However, it seems that his fans warned him about it, so the artist did not hesitate to talk about it.




«Isn’t that the real Tom Cruise? Oh okay, it’s still hilarious», The young man wrote in his Instagram stories. Some statements with which Bieber showed that he had taken with humor the “trap” of Miles Fisher, and is not for less. The resemblance to the real Tom Cruise is so great that it is disturbing. Without a doubt, this little “hoax” has become one of the funniest moments on the entire Internet in the last few hours.


Previous articleThis is Jennifer Aniston’s ideal man
Next articleFortnite: The Nightmare Before the Tempest is now available, with classic Universal monster skins, cards and new items
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv