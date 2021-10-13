Justin Bieber and other celebrities who sell marijuana, El Siglo de Torreón

A few days ago, it became known that Justin Bieber he would start as an entrepreneur in the marijuana business. It transpired that he partnered with the Palms company to market cannabis products.

The line will be called “Peaches”, the same as his most recent musical single, and will be distributed over the internet for sale in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, states where recreational use of marijuana has been approved. .

But Justin is not the only celebrity who has invested in this business. Before him, there have been other celebrities who have come out in favor of cannabis use.

Mike Tyson, in 2018, founded his company Tyson Ranch, in California, where he has large tracts of land where he has planted marijuana, which he later markets.

According to the Cheat Sheet, since then the boxer has billed more than $ 500,000 per month, which has allowed him to amass a fortune.

Nicole Kidman It has been another celebrity who decided to invest his savings in the cannabis business. In December of last year, it was announced that it was joining Sera Labs, a unit of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding, to create the Seratopical line, which distributes beauty products made with CBD.

Gwyneth paltrow He also announced that he would invest part of his savings in a company that makes cannabis-infused drinks.

Paltrow joined the Cann company, which has dedicated itself to marketing beverages with small doses of THC and CBD.









Gwyneth took the opportunity to describe cannabis as “the hero ingredient of the future”, for its healing properties and, above all, as an energizing drink.