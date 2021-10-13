Jennifer Lopez’s striking gesture to unconditionally support Ben Affleck with his new movie, ‘The Last Duel’

Last April the unexpected and acclaimed “new” relationship between Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez. We have been able to see the couple happy on several occasions, as in the Venice festival, when they walked the red carpet for the first time in two decades as an official couple. And it is not the first time that they have a love relationship.

Ben affleck and JLo were together in 2002, they were even engaged, but in 2004 they canceled their engagement. But now, 18 years later, it looks like Bennifer is stronger than ever, and fans couldn’t be happier.

This weekend saw the premiere of Affleck’s latest project, ‘The last duel‘, in New York, and Jennifer was there to support her partner. The star has shared some images on her Instagram, in which she can be seen leaning against a wall while they interviewed Ben.

The beauty of these photos is that JLo is not in the spotlight, but is letting his partner be the focus, since it is a very important project for him, having written the script with his friend Matt Damon and Nicole holofcener.

“Red carpet magic”, he wrote next to the gallery of images adding “Premiere in NYC of ‘The last duel'”. The post was immediately filled with thousands of comments such as “find someone who looks at you like JLo looks at Ben”, “relationship goals” or “couples who live dreams together stay together”.

In one of the photos he appears looking at the camera against a backdrop of ‘The Last Duel’. But the second picture shows that actually is behind the scenes, while all attention is focused on Ben, who does not take his eyes off. It is unclear if the people interviewing her knew she was there.

Support goes in both directions. Ben has traveled to Texas, while still filming a movie, to see and cheer on Jennifer in one of her performances. They spent the weekend together, and then he returned to New York to continue working.









It seems that the couple is taking the second attempt at their relationship in a very healthy and loving way. They both look very happy, so fans enjoy their public appearances as a couple and their endearing gestures of affection.

