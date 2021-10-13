Jennifer Aniston is ready to find a partner

Jennifer Aniston she’s ready to go back out after several failed relationships. The 52-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM radio’s ‘Lunch With Bruce’ podcast and confessed that she enjoyed being single all this time after splitting from her husband Justin Theroux in 2018.

But the former actress of Friends confesses that she is ‘anxious’ for finding a new partner, something he has not yet achieved due to the pandemic:

“No one important has reached my radar yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want this for long, I loved being my own woman, hmm… without having a partner, something I’ve had since I was 20 years old. So there was something very good about having this time, ”he commented.

Nevertheless, Jennifer He has stated that he wants to meet this new person, but not through a dating app.

She said: “None of that, please… I’m an old school girl (…) People don’t approach people anymore, people don’t do that. It’s weird… ”, he says.

Look: The second is the charm? Leribeth Solís got engaged









In addition to thinking that a first kiss is ‘very important’, Jennifer, who was also married to Brad Pitt and dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, tYou have a list of ‘needs’ you hope to meet when you meet someone:

“The ease with which the conversation flows for the first time… that’s a good indicator, confidence but not arrogance… And humor please, I beg you, I beg you. Being generous, kind to people… Those are just a few requirements, ”she said, suggesting that ‘physical appearance is also important’ to her.

“Not just for looks … I want to be around for a long time, without being in a wheelchair when I’m 80,” he said.