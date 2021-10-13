Jake Gyllenhaal recalls how Tom Holland helped him when he forgot his lines in Spider-Man

Jake gyllenhaal He admitted that he leaned on his co-star Tom holland when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 40, played the supervillain Mysterio in the 2019 sequel. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with the famous superhero played by Holland. Appearing in The Howard Stern Show Last week, Gyllenhaal recalled the pressure he put on himself on set and how 25-year-old Holland helped him get through it.

“It’s tough, man. That performance is tough. I mean, everything. That world is huge,” he said of acting in popular blockbusters. “[Era] a situation where it was a train already moving. For me, I usually arrive early and I can play and I can figure it out. It was like, you have to deliver in that space. It was a completely different profession ”He continued“ On the first day of shooting I remember that I couldn’t remember my line. I was the wooden board. And they were like, ‘Wow! “And I walked up to Tom Holland and said,’ Dude, help me. ‘He says,’ Everything is fine. Just relax. ‘It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally relaxed but I think I just put a lot of pressure [sobre mí] because I love that world. “The actor revealed.

“Sam Jackson [está] playing around with it, throwing out jams, they’re changing the movies around it, and I was like, I can’t even understand my line off! “He said with a laugh.” I had to go over and say, ‘Look, I just got off Broadway doing a one-man show for an hour and a half on stage, I understood this. Please believe me!’ “He added.

In turn, Holland has relied on Gyllenhaal as a guide in navigating fame. In 2019, the star spoke to GQ magazine about being a private person and struggling with attention in her personal life, mentioning that she has surrounded herself with friends who can give her information about it.

“I’ve been so lucky to have had friends like Zendaya, friends like RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.], friends like [Chris] Hemsworth, “Holland said at the time.” Now a friend like Jake Gyllenhaal, who I can really trust them, because they’ve been through that before. “

Zendaya’s current boyfriend added that he felt lucky to seek professional advice from his seasoned peers, mentioning how kind and humble they are.