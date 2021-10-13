Hunks of the 90s and the physical change they have suffered





The only fair thing in life is time, which passes for everyone regardless of money, social class or physique you have, and the gallants of the 90s have not gotten rid of it. Time passes and gray hairs and wrinkles appear and they are no longer the protagonists of the folders of the young women, and a new generation begins.

Yes, there are many who still retain their beauty with or without the help of the scalpel and botox, although the vast majority of those who have undergone these aesthetic touch-ups have not confessed it, they even deny them although this is sometimes more than evident.

The gallants of the 90s and their physical changes

Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt has achieved the sighs of thousands and thousands of women and men in his career, so without a doubt this is one of the leading men of the 90s without a doubt. He was born on December 18, 1963, so he is currently 57 years old. Behind his back he reaps great awards, among which we highlight two Oscars, the first as a producer in the 2013 film “12 years of slavery” and during 2020 he won the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Imanol Arias

The next leading man of the 90s is neither more nor less than Imanol Arias, and he could not be absent from this list, in addition to the fact that during the 80-90s he was considered one of the great seducers of Spanish cinema, he is originally from Riaño, was born on April 26, 1956, so he is currently 65 years old. We have been able to see this actor play many roles, but without a doubt the one that has marked a before and after in his career is playing Antonio Alcántara, in Cuéntame, which is considered one of the best spanish series in history.

Pierce brosnan

We continue the list of the gallants of the 90s with the great actor Pierce Brosnan, he was born on May 16, 1953, so he is 68 years old. The first time we were able to see this actor stir up passions was in his film debut with the movie The Long Good Friday in 1980, but the role that would catapult him to fame would be that of James Bond.









Jean Claude Van Damme

This, in addition to fully entering the list of the gallants of the 90s, also makes it into that of the toughest types of cinema, the actor was born on October 18, 1960, and at 60 he has a great curriculum. mostly in action movies, but the leap to worldwide success as a martial arts actor came to him in his first film Bloody Contact, and this is a very important client in beauty centers.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is another of the great film actors for whom thousands of women have yearned, and he deserves a place on this list of the 90s gallants. He was born on November 11, 1974 and at 46 years of age this began making series on television and later movies, but without a doubt he achieved fame in the movie Titanic, since then this actor has been persecuted by great titles, such as Catch me if you can, The Wolf of Wall Street or The Revenant.

Antonio Banderas

The Spanish Antonio Banderas also deserves a place in this list of gallants of the 90s. The man from Malaga was born on August 10, 1960 and at 61 years of age he continues to raise the passions of many women and men, not only in Spain, in the whole world. Some of his most outstanding films are Pain and Glory, Philadelphia, Interview with the vampire, The mask of the fox, among many others.

