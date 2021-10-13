Hunger to see Jennifer Lawrence on screen

She will try to maintain her star status with a couple of projects she’s involved in. In addition, it will star No Hard Feelings, comedy that will be written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who wrote and co-produced The Office, and made his feature film directorial debut with Good guys, 2019.

For now, not many details have been given about the plot, and about the character he will play Jennifer Lawrence. It is known that story is set in Montauk, a small town in New York and will bear similarities to the 1983 film by Tom Cruise Risky Business, and with Bad teacher, the obscene comedy co-written by Stupnitsky that starred Cameron Diaz as a foul-mouthed teacher.









Stupnitsky has been offering his project to the highest bidder for a few weeks. In the end, Sony has seized the rights, in stiff competition with Apple and Netflix, as the company was very interested in Jennifer Lawrence’s next project. The amount paid is unknown, but everything indicates that it exceeds 25 million dollars.

Jennifer Lawrence announced a few months ago that she was pregnant. Will premiere Don’t look up, also with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, on Netflix December 24. In addition, the filming of Red, White And Waterby Lila Neugebauer.

