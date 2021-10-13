Hugh Jackman turns 52, celebrate him with his best movies

Hugh Jackman is one of Hollywood’s favorite and established actors, who achieved international fame thanks to the character of “Wolverine” in the movies of the “X Men”, and that image is the one that comes to mind when we talk about the Australian actor despite the fact that he has participated in other productions in which he made it clear that beyond the charisma and its charm, there is a talented professional capable of playing any character.

At TiempoX we recommend its Top 5 movies so you can celebrate this October 12, on his 52nd birthday.

“X Men”

Without a doubt, his most recognized role is “Wolverine “ in the saga of the “X Men”, in which he plays a tough and lonely mutant who makes a living fighting. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the current fortune of the Australian actor is 100 million dollars. According to this page, his income skyrocketed after playing the mythical character from the comics.

Wolverine the iconic role of the actor

“The final trick” (“The Prestige”)

Your only collaboration with Christopher Nolan revolves around the rivalry between two magicians who were great friends at the time. Great his interpretive duel with Christian bale.









The only movie he’s made with Christopher Nolan

“Les Misérables (” Les Misérables “)

Jackman starred in this new version of the Victor Hugo classic, with which he felt that “All the stars aligned”, Since he was finally combining action movies with musicals, something the actor wanted to do since he graduated from a Bachelor of Theater. In said film of Tom Hooper, it is observed the actor sing in an extraordinary way.

“The Great Showman” (The Greatest Showman “)

The musical starring Hugh Jackman defied dire expectations of its premiere to become a box office triumph almost as long as that of “Titanic“It is a great example of resistance, since with barely 10 million euros raised during the first week of release of said film, it was already officially a failure for 20th Century Fox, but thanks to word of mouth, it increased its collection to 76%, thus remaining among the ten most viewed films for five months. With more than 350 million accumulated worldwide, it is currently the fifth highest grossing musical in history.

“Kate and Leopold”

Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman star in “Kate and Leopold”, a romantic and original story about two strangers in the same city, New York, but separated by a century. Their meeting is a collision among the hundred differences that separate them.