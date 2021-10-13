Hugh Jackman and his films, from the best to the most musical

When we hear the name of Hugh jackman, we automatically go to the world of Marvel mutants. The Australian is best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men saga and it was that which made him one of the most popular actors of the moment, but his career has been much more diverse and very musical.

Jackman began his career appearing on television series in Australia (long before movie actors began jumping into streaming with great miniseries and series from Netflix, HBO and more), but had his first film in 1999 (it was called Paperback Hero and told the story of a truck driver who wrote romance novels) and nothing was ever the same again.

Now Jackman holds the world record for playing the same character longer than anyone, he’s a nominee for Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA, has appeared in plays, has been a superhero and has the best bromance of the story with Ryan Reynolds. And at this point in his career, having him in a movie is a compelling reason many movie fans want to see it (or are curious).

He has 63 credits as an actor, 9 as a producer and 25 in the soundtrack of different films and series, and among all that, there are a few iconic titles (which are not always good, but that does not matter) that have marked his career and lives of his fans.









Hugh Jackman and his films:

Logan

This is probably one of the best superhero movies out there. Logan shows a hero in decline, an old Wolverine, tired and full of guilt and trauma, who receives a chance to vindicate himself when a 12-year-old girl appears who has the same abilities, and only he can help her survive.

Logan was saying goodbye to Hugh jackman from the mutant world of MarvelBut it was also a way of showing that there was a future for the characters and that those stories that focus on what happens to heroes once they grow old and face a new world are worth telling.

X-Men saga

Ok, not all movies from X Men They are perfect, but without them we would never have gotten to the point where we are now with the MCU, and all of that was thanks, in part, to the great work you did. Hugh jackman (who allegedly turned down the role of James Bond) as Wolverine.