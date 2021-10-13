how and where to place a bioscanner in an alien biome

Fortnite Battle Royale has changed its format in regards to weekly missions and challenges. Now, we will have every Wednesday the legendary missions, and the Thursday the missions picas. As part of our guide to completing all legendary missions Season 7: Invasion, we’ll show you how to complete “Place a bioscner in an alien biome”, one of the legendary missions of Week 9.

Aim: (0/1).

(0/1). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

Where to place bioscanners in alien biomes

To complete this mission, you have to interact with a holographic point, as always in this class of missions, in the so-called “alien biomes”. The bioscanners look like you see below these lines:

You will find four points to place it on Sacred seedbed. You can see the locations on the map under these lines, and their detailed positions just below:

We have one in the Northeast corner of the southernmost house garden, next to the fence, next to the garage entrance.

There is a second bioscanner in the eastern part of the courtyard of the central store, near the stone fountains.









You can find a third bioscan point in the north garden of the house to the northwest from the central store.

The fourth possible point to place the bioscanner is at the garage of the house more to the northeast, the one with the orange container on the door. It’s inside, among the pals of cat food.

As soon as you have interacted with one of the points, the mission will be completed.

Remember that this is nothing more than one of the legendary missions of Week 9. This week we have other complicated missions, such as placing spy probes or equipping a detector and deactivating an alien billboard.