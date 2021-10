Gather around the fire and prepare to face Hearthstone like never before. From Hearthstone new Mercenaries The mode is now live.

Originally revealed in August, Mercenaries is a unique twist on the characters and gameplay of Hearthstone. While playing Mercenaries, you will operate from a hub called the Village. From the village, you will have the opportunity to collect task rewards, view the store, manage your collection, and start with rewards.