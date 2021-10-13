Hearthstone prepares a remodel for its free decks and decks with 235 cards, 29 of them new

Perhaps the most important card game in recent years. Hearthstone has announced through its website important future title changes. Especially in the section of the free starting cards and decks.

A new basic set of 235 cards, free to all players, will be available and according to Blizzard, is “intended to provide a modern collection of starting cards for players of all stripes and make Hearthstone even more accessible for newcomers. “

The basic set will break down like this:

88 cards returning from Classic (54 class cards, 34 neutral cards).

54 cards returning from Basic (41 class cards, 13 neutral cards).

55 cards returned from Wild (36 class cards, 19 neutral cards).

4 cards returned from Ashes of Outland (4 Demon Hunter Class cards).

4 cards returning from Demon Hunter Initiate.

1 card returning from the Hall of Fame (Shadowform).

29 new cards (20 class cards, 9 neutral cards).

The cards in this new set will be obtained progressively with the level up in each class, as has happened until now. They will be awarded as we go up from level 1 to 10 for each class, the Neutral Core ones will be unlocked based on the total class levels achieved and the gold version will be obtained by achieving achievements in each class.













If you reach level 10 in all classes, it will give you the full core set for free in the next set rotation. Of course, from the company they point out that “unlocking a card in the base set does not grant you ownership of the card in their original set “. Therefore,” you can wear them all year round. Next year, a different set of cards will be part of the core set. “

Will appear classic format, which invites players to build decks and compete using the 240 original Hearthstone cardsas in 2014. Reward systems, ranked systems, and seasons will work the same in Classic as they do in Standard and Wild and, like those formats, will have its own match allocation pool. With the release of the classic format, the total number of deck slots will be increased from 18 to 27.

What’s more, there will be no powder refunds derived from this substitution. “We are rotating Basic and Classic to Wild like other card sets that have been moved to Wild in the past, and providing the new basic set for free,” read the FAQ.

There is no specific date for these changes, although Blizzard indicates that the classic format will be released with the patch for the Hearthstone’s next expansion and the base set will arrive with the next set rotation, in the next expansion. More details are expected at BlizzCon 2021, the expected date being February 19-20.