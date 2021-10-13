Hearthstone: Book of Heroes – Engaging Content for Lore Lovers

Hearthstone implemented a couple of months ago the new solo mode Book of heroes (Book of Heroes), where the adventurers will embark on a linear journey, similar to what we experience with Dungeon run presented a few years ago with the launch of Kobolds and Catacombs.

Book of heroes It is just a kind of book for each hero from the world of World of warcraft, with eight episodes / bosses to face. Those elected are the representatives of each of the classes of Hearthstone, What Jaina for magicians, Rexxar for hunters and Uther for paladins, among others.

So far we know that 10 of these books will arrive, that is, 80 missions in total. With Jaina, Garrosh, Rexxar and Uther now available, Anduin is next on the list; to which little by little they will join Valeera, Thrall, Gul’dan, Malfurion, and Illidan.

The best? This content is free, any player of Hearthstone can access it, and at the end of the eight confrontations you will receive a standard card pack corresponding to that class only.

Book of Heroes is not for the whole community … and that’s okay

Of course, out there you will find several users who are a bit disappointed with the rewards of this content, and in general with the solo adventures free-to-play. Well, they think that it would be much more attractive to get the portraits of heroes as a reward, and not as a cosmetic that you must buy in a bundle.

For instance, The Second War Uther Bundle costs $ 9.99 USD and only then will you be able to acquire this hero portrait.

In addition to that, if you are an experienced player of this title, the combats will be ‘too’ easy.

On the other hand, even though the core of Hearthstone be it the confrontations with other players, there are casual users (as in my case) who greatly enjoy the single-player adventures, as offered Book of Heroes.









Especially if we talk about focusing more on the history of World of warcraft for Hearthstone, as well as having a collector’s spirit rather than a competitive spirit, which is why you would buy the bundles of your favorite heroes.

My favorite has just been the gameplay it has Uther, because I forgot to mention that you will play with a pre-assembled deck of cards typical of your class. And honestly, Book of heroes It is played more for the story and the dialogues than for the difficulty it offers.

As a curious fact, one of the confrontations with Uther it is given precisely against Arthas What lover of lore and Hearthstone don’t you like that?

Either way, it’s free and you can try it out for yourself. Tell us what you think!

Remember the next Book of heroes belonging to Anduin and will be available this February 2, 2021. Stay up-to-date with the official news on the page of Hearthstone.