Halloween comes to Fortnite with the new update

A new update came to Fortnite and with it, the island of Battle royale will be filled with terrifying creatures as part of the celebration of Halloween.

The Nightmare Mindless 2021 comes with new cosmetics and outfits, in addition, the item store will also return skins from years past.

For the rest of the month of October, legendary monsters will continue to be revealed and will sneak into the store.

So far, during the week of October 5 to 11, four new costumes have arrived, including the classic monster Frankenstein, which includes a vintage style in black and white simulating the character in an old movie.

One of the most anticipated skins by the community was the Renegade in its terrifying version, because said cosmetic has had several styles throughout the history of Fortnite.

The last outfit to appear in the Item Shop during the first week of Fortnitemares was Rick grimes, protagonist of the series The walking dead, joining Daryl Dixon and Michonne, who came to the game in months past.

For the week of October 12-18, six new skins will arrive in the store. Among the classic monsters, a costume of The Mummy.

New weapons in Fortnite for Halloween

Over the past week, a new weapon has arrived in the game. Call double demon hunter, the item consists of two crossbows that have a maximum damage range to other players of 34 in their legendary version.

Open voting to return another weapon to Fortnite

After the shock grenade launcher returned to the island of Camp battleNow it is your turn to vote for the Combat Assault Rifle and the Combat Submachine Gun.









In order to generate a vote, it is necessary to donate bars on the assigned boards until one of the two weapons reaches 100 percent and thus can be available.

