Guillermo del Toro leaves his mark in Sitges with the production of ‘Antlers’

Guillermo del Toro has fame, an extensive filmography behind him and many awards to brag about, including two Oscars. He also has a personal brand, a stamp that makes him unmistakable both in the films he directs and in those he produces. And that footprint is noticeable in Antlers, a film directed by Scoot Cooper and produced by Del Toro, which premiered this morning at the Sitges Film Festival.

Childhood and monsters are part of that personal brand of the Mexican director. They are present in The Devil’s backbone (2001) and in The Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) and are the engine of Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons, a film where something disturbing awakens the survival instinct of the characters.

A small town in Oregon. Two men encounter a disturbing presence in a mine. Three weeks later, the son of one of them arouses the interest of his teacher when he goes to class very disturbed. An old Indian legend from the area tells of a man who ate human flesh until he became a monster that never satisfied his appetite. Perhaps that myth has something to do with the strange events that are taking place in the mining town of Antlers.









Cooper, who in 2009 facilitated the Oscar to Jeff Bridges with Crazy heart take the reins of this horror project and change the register. Crazy heart was a story of second chances in which Bridges played a country singer already hard hit by life who was opened a new path thanks to the love of a young journalist.

Lucas, the main character of the film, draws strange monsters FCS

In 2013, Cooper released Out of the Furnace, a much more violent drama with a prison background starring Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Woody Harrelson. And in 2015 he introduced Johnny Depp to the world of the Boston Mafia with Strictly criminal. The filmography of Cooper, who is also an actor, has been turning into increasingly dark terrain. In 2017, he directed Hostile, a western with Christian Bale, in which he already explores the Indian question. Now, he has completed that turn by entering the universe of terror at the hands of Del Toro.





