Guardians of the Galaxy 3: What Will Poulter will look like as Adam Warlock

On October 11, James Gunn confirmed through his Twitter account that Will Poulter was to be Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The rumors have finally ended and now we know so much about the new character that we will reach that third installment of the saga that started to the rhythm of Hooked on a Feeling with Chris pratt dancing, as the actor who gives life on the big screen.

Poulter, who you probably know from projects like We are the Miller, Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch or Detroit, take charge of putting yourself in the shoes of this powerful character that first saw the light in the pages of the Fantastic Four.

As always, and especially with superhero movies, fans have not been able to contain their emotion and have already begun to imagine what that Poulter characterized as Warlock would be like. There are designs that are a true marvel and that run all over the internet, but this one in particular, bosslogic (who else) is tremendous and we bring it to you so that you yourselves can take a look at it:









Still in a galaxy far, far away

Although this has made us long teeth, the truth is that there is still enough for us to really see Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, since the feature film does not reach theaters until approximately 2023. So there is a long way to go until that feature film.

Those, Marvel is right now expanding its entire cinematic universe to the small screen, with a thousand and one series like Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What if …?, etc. So at least we still have material to quench our thirst until that third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. And we have pending the special Christmas!

Source.