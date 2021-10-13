Google follows Apple’s path and sues Epic Games for offering alternative payment methods in Fortnite

Google has not stood idly by as it watched the court rule on the trial between Epic Games and Apple. The Mountain View company has decided Launch a lawsuit against the creators of Fortnite arguing a breach of his contract.

“Epic has unfairly enriched itself on Google’s account”

In the lawsuit, shared by outlets like Ars Technica, Google accuses Epic Games of breaking Google Play’s Developer Distribution Agreement (DDA) for offer alternative payment methods to the one established by the app store in Fortnite in-app purchases.

It’s just what blew everything up in August 2020, when the game was pulled from both the App Store and Google Play. And seeing that Apple has gotten Epic to pay him compensation to compensate for lost income to which he was entitled, Google seeks to pursue the same goal.

The lawsuit also mentions a crucial difference from Apple’s App Store: Google Play is not the only application catalog and users have more freedom to use alternative repositories. There they highlight another problem, and that is Epic’s integrated payments continue to work:









“Users who downloaded the version that did not respect the agreement before it was withdrawn from Google Play can still use the Epic payment system to make in-app purchases, allowing Epic to continue evading the payment of commissions agreed with Google”

Precisely due to the existence of alternative application catalogs on Android, Google points out and recalls that Epic Games has no impediments (as in Apple) to be able to distribute Fortnite saving the rules of Google Play in another store for Android terminals. But if you want to be on Google Play, you must accept the agreement to use Google Play.Epic thus has another new legal front on its table. We will have to wait and see how it ends, but seeing the sentence of the battle with Apple we can get an idea.