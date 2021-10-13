George Clooney expresses his solidarity with those affected by the floods in Lake Como

Various areas of the world are being severely affected this summer by heavy rains that are causing unexpected floods and floods that destroy everything in their path. Holland, Belgium, Germany, China and northern Italy have been some of the places that in recent weeks have had to mourn not only numerous material damages but, unfortunately, fatalities. One of the most affected places in recent days has been the Lake Como area, refuge of one of the best-known actors in Hollywood. George Clooney has chosen this magnificent Italian place to rest like every summer and it is there that he has been photographed with his wife Amal Clooney (they are with their four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella). The floods and landslides have not affected his home, but they have affected the surroundings, so the artist, who loves his particular paradise, has not stood idly by.

Are George and Amal Cloone going to expand the family in the coming months? This is your answer

The annoyance that George and Amal Clooney have suffered during their stay in Spain

VIEW GALLERY





A day later he could be seen assessing the damage and helping his neighbors clean their driveways and streets, as reported. “He came directly to the town hall to see what had happened and we reviewed the damage,” said the mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi to The Times. “He was really worried and said he wanted to help. We are raising funds and I believe that he will use his own channels to do so as well so that we can help people who have been left homeless, ”he explained. The mayor specified that after three days of heavy rain, landslides and floods began, flooding entire streets and even destroying some homes. More than sixty families have had to be evacuated.

The actor himself has told what his impression has been when touring the affected area, statements that were collected by a television channel that made a report. “It is much worse than I thought. I’ve been talking to the mayor, there will be a lot of work and it will cost millions of dollars, but this city is strong. It will react and come back stronger. It is a city with a lot of resilience ”, he assured. It is not the first time that the interpreter of Ocean’s eleven shows his most supportive side. One of the last occasions was a year ago when they gave their financial support to the population of Beirut affected by a terrible explosion in the port. The Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon and Bytna Baytak were the three associations chosen by the couple to which, in total, they donated $ 100,000, according to a statement from the couple published by the magazine People.









VIEW GALLERY





New baby on the way?

This event has somewhat clouded George’s stay at Lake Como, a destination to which he has returned with his family after two years. The health crisis delayed this return that the couple is making the most of to rest and visit nearby places. For example, they traveled to the town of Cernobbio, where they enjoyed a beautiful day with the family. After eating together at the Grand Hotel Villa D’Este, one of the most exclusive in the town, they had a great time watching some ducks that were the delight of Ella and Alexander, who turned four years old last July.

The twins of George and Amal are going to continue being the kings of the house, at least for now. Contrary to what was being speculated in recent days, the actor and the lawyer are not expecting another baby. The Daily Mail it indicated, mentioning to the representative of the marriage, that “the histories that say that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true”. The actor told at the end of last year how important the arrival of Amal was in his life, taking stock of their six years of marriage. “There is no doubt that having her in my life changed everything for me,” he explained in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “It was the first time that everything she did and everything that had to do with her was more important than myself,” he assured. The couple got married in September 2014 in a romantic ceremony in Venice, whose celebrations lasted for three days and whose images and details could be seen in the magazine ¡HOLA! in a spectacular world exclusive.

Click to watch George Clooney’s documentary, his monographic chapter in the Stars series. You can see more in the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find cooking programs, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ‘royals’ and ‘celebrities’. Do not miss it!

Loading the player …







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.