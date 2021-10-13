George and Amal Clooney, at the premiere of the movie ‘Syriana’

They have just completed seven years of marriage and what better celebration than a spectacular comeback in true Hollywood style. The Clooneys were missed on the red carpet, after two years without seeing them at any event, due to the pandemic, and London has marked its great comeback. The couple lives in the United Kingdom with their four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and their staging was not to be forgotten, like something out of a movie from the golden age of the cinema mecca.