From Kate Winslet to Anya Taylor-Joy, all the Emmys red carpet looks

This has been a very special night for the fans of the series, all our favorite actresses and actors, those who accompany us on nights after work, parade down a red carpet. The protagonists of ‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian ‘,’ The Handmaid’s Tale ‘,’ Mare of Easttown ‘or’ Lady’s Gambit ‘ among others they have made an appearance to collect a prize from the 130 nominations. ‘The Crown’ (24 nominations), ‘The Mandalorian’ (24), ‘Scarlet Witch’ and ‘Vision’ (23), ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (21), ‘Ted Lasso’ (20), ‘Gambit de dama ‘(18) and’ Mare of Easttown ‘(16) are just some of the series and their nominations.

The comedian Cedric the Entertainer has been in charge of conducting a ceremony that returns to the presence after the last one in which the actors and actresses (mostly) dispensed with the pageantry of the parade before the cameras, a streaming edition in which the glamor disappeared. Today at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the United States have made up for themselves with enthusiasm. The gala has been a sample of the best of their wardrobes. But now let’s talk about the style of the attendees:

Billy porter

Billy Porter. (Reuters)

The actor from ‘Pose’ and ‘Cinderella’ has been among the first to step on the red carpet with his unique and striking style typical of all the galas he attends, this time in a total black look of Ashi Studio.

Madeline brewer

Madeline Brewer. (Getty)

Much sexier than in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, she has chosen a color typical of the series, brown, which is now so fashionable.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson. (Reuters)

Margaret Thatcher from ‘The Crown’ and psychologist from ‘Sex Education’ has appeared with a Chloé special. A tailor-made design with a cut-out cut and dangling tribal detail tears that broke with the image of the British Prime Minister.

Emma corrin

Emma Corrin. (Reuters)

The favorite for the nomination for best dramatic actress for ‘The Crown’ and one of ours for her style has made a completely minimal bet in a vanilla tone signed by the Italian firm Miu miu. Attention to nails …

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson. (Reuters)

Tom Hanks’ wife and actress wanted to go unnoticed with this suit jacket with a slight shine.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson. (Reuters)

In a silk tulle dress embroidered with Lebanese paillettes Elie Saab.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge. (Getty)

Christian siriano has signed several of the evening dresses among which is this black dress with cape.

Nicole beyer

In purple, without heels and with a dress with a lot of volume of Christian Siriano, The actress has declared that for her the most important thing was to be very comfortable, so she has gone from getting on some stilettos and has gone flat.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Reuters)

Catherine has resorted to a strapless dress with the Angelina cut with which she has shown that despite the pandemic, she has not lost her power on the red carpet.

Kate winslet

Kate Winslet. (Reuters)

Nobody like her to represent the word coherence. Without a doubt, Kate has shown the values ​​that she represents in her series ‘Mare of Easttown’, the packaging is not the important thing and that is why she has chosen a black dress with a low-cut neckline. Armani, a clutch in the same tone and some wonderful jewels.









Kaley Cuoco

Actor Kaley Cuoco. (Reuters)

Go unnoticed me? Never. Or so the interpreter who has opted for a 100% fluorine outfit seems to say Vera Wang.

Olivia colman

Olivia Colman. (Reuters)

An exercise in restraint and elegance that we especially liked in this Roksanda. We are detecting a change of course among actresses with great roles. The person in front of the dress has told us The Queen of England from ‘The Crown’.

Elizabeth olsen

Elizabeth Olsen. (Reuters)

‘White and radiant goes the bride’, another example of minimalism, very of the Olsen, and is that it was his signature The Row. We have loved your choice on this night in which the actresses have shown us many and different facets.

Mandy moore

Mandy Moore. (Reuters)

From the retro looks of ‘This is Us’ (if you don’t cry with a chapter of its five seasons, tell us about it) to a red prom-party dress that was from Carolina Herrera.

Josh o’connor

Josh O’Connor. (Reuters)

Unfortunately, the actor who plays Charles of England in ‘The Crown’ he has not inherited his perch even though he wore this Loewe.

Cynthia erivo

Cynthia Erivo. (Reuters)

A daring bet that seems inspired by a peacock, feathers, low back, gargatilla with a bow around the neck … Who? Louis Vuitton.

Cedric The Enterteiner

Cedric the Entertainer. (Reuters)

The comedian Cedric the Entertainer who has led the ceremony with many jokes and his blue tuxedo.

RuPaul & Cía

RuPaul. (Reuters)

One of the television phenomena of the moment with the singer Michelle Visage, Gottmik, one of the show’s finalists, and drag queen and model Symone.

Jason sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis. (Reuters)

His blue velvet tuxedo has been one of the most praised … We do not know what the temperature was in Los Angeles, what is clear is that he wanted to bet on the trend.

Sarah paulson

Sarah Paulson. (Reuters)

With balloon sleeve in a very color Carolina HerreraSarah wanted to make a red on red and it turned out well.

Angela bassett

Angela Bassett. (Reuters)

A fuchsia frill that ran across her silhouette over a sophisticated black dress … Angela was triumphant.

Allison janney

Allison Janney. (Reuters)

Very elegant in white with a dress with an impeccable seam, Allison has proven to be one of the most elegant of the night with this choice.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington. (Reuters)

In a lingerie style and with a corset, her outfit was the height of femininity. A dress of Etro suitable for few.

Kathryn hahn

Nominated for best supporting actress in a miniseries, she chose a black jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline signed by Lanvin.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy. (Reuters)

We knew she was one of the big bets of the night when it came to style. His look in terms of impact has been a checkmate and was from the Dior Haute Couture.