Fortnite: the golden cube is floating and the community already has crazy bee theories

Fortnite: Battle Royale knows how to surprise players. As proof we have that as part of Season 8 there are mysterious cubes in different areas of the map. Does it seem little to you? So you should know that a golden cube started to float in the center of the map.

What happens is that in the last hours the players report that the golden cube began to float. You are now right at the point where Zero Point was at some point. According to dataminers, that place is about to become a point of interest called Cubetown.

One of the details that has attracted attention is that this cube is not only floating, but that it emanates some kind of energy. If you get closer you will see that it brings out some rays that make it seem that something important is about to happen.

The Golden Cube has started to levitate above the Aftermath !!! (Video by @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/RZx6EZw0iO – Shiina 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 12, 2021

Fans of Fortnite they have a crazy bee theory about cubes

What the heck is going on here? Nobody knows, but the community already has a theory and it is related to bees. What happens is that FNChiefAko, an important member of the Fortnite community believes that this golden cube is something like the queen bee of all cubes.

This means that while the regular (purple) cubes are working on fulfilling the nonsense of the queen bee cube, it is taking care of gestating more cubes. So, maybe little by little we will see the map fill with a cube, will it? We’ll see.









We remind you that a new patch for Fortnite: Battle Royale It will arrive on Tuesday, October 19. Thus, it seems a matter of time before this mystery begins to be solved.

#Fornite: Bee Hive Theory Had to actually study how a Bee Society works so I hope I have worded it as simply as possible 🐝 Read and I hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ZtiPXgT2l0 – Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 (@FNChiefAko) September 20, 2021

And you, what do you think will happen in Fortnite? What do you think of the bee theory? Tell us in the comments

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

